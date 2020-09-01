NORTHFIELD — Isabella Hahn is only 11-years-old, but already has a clear vision for her future. She is a self-taught artist who works in a variety of media including painting, drawing, sculpture and creating puppets. In kindergarten she enjoyed art class the most and excelled at it. Her teacher, who also worked in Litchfield High School, was very encouraging to his young student.
Isabella loves all animals and briefly considered having a career as a veterinarian, but thought she would “be too sad to see sick animals.” She is particularly fond of cats, and reading the Young Adult “Warriorcats” novel series inspired her to make busts of her favorite characters. From there, she began taking commissions to create cat faces with Sculpey clay. She has molded four so far — one was shipped to Canada. She also recently received a request for two Chihuahua dog busts and is excited to try something new.
“I like to paint landscapes and nature in acrylics,” she said, “but my favorite is molding creatures with my hands.”
Her father, Eric Hahn, said “I asked Isabella recently if she wanted to be an artist when she grew up and she replied that she wanted to have enough money to live, which meant she probably would have to do something else, but she wouldn’t mind making enough money to buy herself a real cat!”