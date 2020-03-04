Jo Ann Jaacks: Firehouse memories of volunteers and heroes

My church once sponsored a community giving contest, offering Litchfield schoolchildren the opportunity to explain in words, pictures or song why their favorite charitable cause deserved attention. The three contest winners would have the honor of St. Michael’s donating $500 to the charity of choice in their name.
The winning essay for the high school division was penned by a ninth-grader and member of the Junior Corps of the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Company. He wrote about responding to emergency calls, fighting fire and flooding for hours, then returning to the firehouse, exhausted. There were no cots available to grab a quick rest before returning home, and no place to store his gear. When the firehouse was built, those necessities were to be included in a future addition. That addition is now in place, and I’m proud that our church contributed in some small way.
I have been a lifelong supporter of volunteer fire departments, and those volunteers hold a special place in my memory. Many decades ago, before 911 service, cell phones, the Jaws of Life, trauma centers, Lifestar and the like, my father was Fire Chief of the volunteer fire department in our rural Northeastern Connecticut town. A special red telephone was installed in our house. When that phone rang, we had to run out to the fields, the barn, or the garage where my father would be tinkering with his 1936 roadster or the tractor he inherited from my grandfather, which was even older.
He raced to the site of car crashes, burning barns, or homes. During my senior year of high school, my father identified the bodies of three classmates, pulled from cars that had been drag racing down country roads then missed the curve or crashed into the small stone bridge. My mother, a stringer for the city newspaper in those days, would grill him for details upon his return home, exhausted and covered with smoke or blood. He gave terse answers: names of those injured or DOA, how many animals rescued and how many died in barns totally engulfed by flames, estimated property damage — the litany of tragedy. He knew all the town residents and recognized all the vehicles since he also ran the local service station. He had served in several battle theaters of WWII, including the Battle of the Bulge, so I’m sure he’d witnessed carnage before, but he never talked about that either.
When I gave the eulogy at my father’s funeral, I looked down from the lectern into a sea of faces — family members and extended family members from his 30+ years with the fire department. At the receiving line, there was a steady stream of volunteer firefighters of all ages, even some female members, which would have surprised him. They were shaking our hands and mumbling condolences. The current fire chief managed to bring to the funeral home the oldest fire engine, the one with open seating. He said it was in honor of my father — the only one who could get it running for parades. He also asked my sisters and me for my father’s photo to post on the wall of honor for all previous fire chiefs in the new firehouse that took twenty years of fundraising to complete.
Later, at the reception in my sister’s home, we chose the perfect photo — my father with an uncharacteristically wide-open smile, dressed in a flowered shirt and rakish straw hat — taken on his trip to Hawaii that he’d waited almost his entire life to experience. The chief might have been disapproving of our choice, since the other photos were rather stern images of gentlemen wearing dress blues, but we knew our father would be so happy and proud to be on that wall of honor.