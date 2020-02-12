First, have a friend give you a sexy negligee one size too small in a Victoria’s Secret bag. (She knows you’re on a regimen and will now have a new goal!)
Don’t get mad . . . don’t get even . . . just get over it.
Laugh at yourself at least once a day.
Laugh at as many live comedian shows that you can afford.
Don’t waste your time making a list of more than 10 to-do items on your daily schedule; it will just break your heart when you only do four of them.
Read more books, watch less TV, and share on social media because it’s the best connection we can make to the most people.
Do one random act of kindness every day — it will lift your own spirits. Even the tiniest of things can make someone’s day, can make a difference, and will put positive vibes into the ether.
Get out of the house! Walk in Nature and Nature will love you back. Go often and go barefoot.
This one really goes without saying, but, Go to Happy Hour at your local restaurant with a large bar. (HINT: Don’t have more than two X-rated Martinis because your happiness could possibly be immediately followed by tripping.)
Buy something you don’t need and can’t afford.
Talk to someone you don’t think you will like, then shut up and listen. Everyone has a story, and everyone can surprise you.
OK, I was kidding about the 89 easy steps. One of the best quotes about Patrick Mahomes, the amazing Comeback Kid of the Super Bowl in Miami was “how having setbacks was a setup for a comeback.” I have a personal corollary to that. When I first arrived in Fort Lauderdale, leaving behind a frozen gray winter and a rural Connecticut town, I was lonely for the first time in my life. Someone I worked with gave me a free ticket to the Super Bowl to be played in the Orange Bowl. I didn’t know what/where either Bowl was. There was no MapQuest or Google in those days, and at that point, the only sports I was familiar with involved sailing in a Catamaran.
Also, at that point, I was technically homeless, following a tiff with the woman that was renting me a studio apartment in back of her home in Coral Gables. I had written about the experience in the Miami Herald and she was not happy about the unwanted publicity. After picking up all my belongings scattered on her backyard, I packed my small car with my meager ownings and camped out at the beach in front of the Elbo Room, a world-famous beach bar. I chatted with several people and finally got the helpful advice that I could spend the night at the Salvation Army shelter.
When I deplaned at the shelter, I was given a lovely room and specific directions about how to reach the Orange Bowl. I arrived there after the big game had commenced and joined a long line of people in front of the entrance. It took a while to realize they were all shouting about tickets they had for sale or tickets they wanted to buy. When someone approached me and offered $100 for the free ticket I held in my hand, I realized this was not an event I could write about, nor appreciate. With five twenties in my pocket, I happily walked back to my car. On the way, I encountered a handsome young man who spoke with a Cuban accent.
Last, believe in Serendipity and Faith, which is believing that the universe is on our side, wants us to be happy, and that the universe knows what it’s doing.