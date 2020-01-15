Two recent events came together for me in one epiphany, defined by Merriam-Webster as “an usually sudden manifestation or perception of the essential nature or meaning of something.” Strangely enough, this was on the Twelfth Day of Christmas, which is also known as the Epiphany. When you’re handed such an illumination, as though from the hand of God, you really have to pay attention.
The two disparate events were Ricky Gervais hosting the Golden Globes (you might have heard about that — him being all sassy with the Hollywood Elite) and, after decades and gallons of donations, me being rejected for the first time as a blood donor due to iron insufficiency. After the technician did a pin-prick on one finger, shook her head, then did a pin-prick on a finger on the other hand, added them together and shook her head again. “Sorry, but you can’t donate blood today. You have sufficient iron for you, but not for another person as well.” Harsh words indeed.
I’m a huge fan of Ricky Gervais, and yes, he probably crossed several lines several times. But interestingly, the head honcho for the Golden Globes, President Lorenzo Soria, joked about Ricky’s avowed decision to end his hosting post after five years, saying “Ricky, you keep saying this is your last year hosting. For God’s sake, please put it in writing.”
It seems that if Soria truly wanted his host to leave at some future point, that host would be out the door — and without a “please.” That resonated with me because I had been holding back on expressing some things I felt needed to be said. Through serendipity, several days later I had the opportunity to express those feelings in no uncertain terms. Wow, that feels good!
As for the blow of being rejected as a blood donor, I have to respect the high standards of the Red Cross so I immediately procured an iron supplement, not just one bottle, but three, and I’m downing the pills daily. I’m positive that in a very short period of time, I will be offering lifeblood once again. Just like I’m sure I’ll be watching Ricky Gervais shock and titillate the audience for the sixth consecutive time.