Letter: Kent Food Bank support appreciated

To the Editor:
As we cautiously emerge from the binding restrictions of this past year, it is literally like taking the first step out of doors after a very long winter and feeling the warmth of the sun on our face, while taking a very deep, appreciative sigh of relief.
The Kent Food Bank and its members are eternally grateful for the generosity of so many individuals, local restaurants, food vendors and all of our local businesses, for their consistent, undying support. This support has never been more important or appreciated than it has been through this past year of unexpected hardships, and these hardships have manifested themselves in so many aspects of our lives both personal and professional. The support of our community seems unending, and we thank you all.
Our gratitude goes out to all of our individual donors for the financial support we receive from so many, those folks who consistently show up at our door with a bag of goodies, the Trinity Retreat Center in West Cornwall, St. Andrew’s and Sacred Heart congregations, Marvelwood, South Kent and Kent Schools, all of our local farms who so generously share the bounty of their efforts, the “egg man” (and you know who you are), and all of the chicken aficionados who keep us supplied with this key ingredient needed for pancakes, (we have learned that an egg is not just an egg), our ever so supportive local IGA and the kind and generous people who have kept the store going above and beyond what would be required during this untoward madness, Sundog Shoe and Leather who turned the food bank into a fashionistas dream, the efforts and the time that our generous volunteers give each week, and the countless others who donate time, skills and support of all kinds to the Kent Food Bank.
We thank you all.
Leah Pullaro, LMSW, Director of Social Services
Debbe Christensen, Administrative Assistant
Town of Kent