Letter: Noble Horizons volunteers thanked for ‘invaluable contributions’

To the Editor:
Noble Horizons has not been able to welcome our devoted volunteers to campus for over a year, but they remain cherished members of the Noble family whose impact is felt daily. On the occasion of the 47th annual National Volunteer Week (April 18-24), we are thrilled to recognize our volunteers for whom we normally host a tribute celebration but are grateful to honor here for their invaluable contributions.
Though not with us in person, the dedicated Noble Horizons Auxiliary volunteers, known for their spectacular Festival of Trees, popular tag sales, and so much more, have continued to enrich life throughout Noble. They sponsored the annual lobster luncheon, purchased raised flower beds to ensure all residents could garden, contributed to the Employee Scholarship Fund, donated two NuStep exercise machines, and most significantly, are providing funds toward the upgrade of Noble’s Wi-Fi network which has been severely taxed during the pandemic. These remarkable volunteers, and all Noble volunteers, give from their hearts … and in so doing, they touch lives with kindness, compassion, and friendship.
Whether reading to residents, playing games, chatting, visiting with pet therapy dogs, performing concerts, or offer countless other activities — we miss you, we thank you and we can’t wait to welcome you back! You single-handedly transform lives while inspiring and humbling us with your dedication and commitment. We have done our very best without you but we are not whole without you!
We send Noble volunteers and volunteers everywhere — especially emergency responders — our gratitude for your incalculable impact and open hearts.
Caroline Kenny Burchfield
Director of Community Relations
Noble Horizons
Salisbury