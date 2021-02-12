Letter: Reader hopes Earth Matters reappears

To the Editor:
As a subscriber who usually finds your paper of interest (even though I reside in Fairfield County), I do so less often now: frequently Robert Miller’s Earth Matters column is missing. I have found Mr. Miller’s beautifully written pieces reliably fascinating and educational, the column that I turn to first. As with this week’s issue, no Miller equals impoverished content! I fervently hope his column will once again appear in every issue of the paper.
Subscriber with ruffled feathers,
Ann Price
Sherman