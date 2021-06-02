Letter: St. Michael’s Litchfield give thanks for grant

To the Editor:
Thank you to the Seherr-Thoss Foundation for awarding St. Michael’s Litchfield a grant to help pay for the new boiler in our Community House.
This grant is a tremendous help in allowing us to fully fund our operations budget and fulfill our mission as a church including: celebrating the Eucharist, having prayer services, holding Bible study and discussion groups, hosting a monthly food pantry and an always open shelf, providing a place to sit in quiet and pray, offering a meeting place for addiction groups such as AA, making rental space affordable for organizations that strengthen and serve our community including Greenwood counseling and School on the Green, maintaining a labyrinth and beautiful memorial garden, and having a full time priest who serves our parishioners and the greater community.
We are just one of the many organizations that are able to better serve our community because of the generosity of the Seherr-Thoss Foundation. Thank you.
Denise Butwill,
Senior Warden, St. Michael’s Litchfield