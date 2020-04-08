To the Editor,
My wife sent this email to our family, and friends this morning: Hi Everyone, We CAN all do this. We HAVE to do this.
Just think about what Anne Frank endured, compared to us. NO lights, NO noise, VERY little food, NO stepping outside AT ALL for a breath of fresh air. Nine people in a cramped attic, for two years!
We are all fortunate to be in our wonderful, beautiful homes! We ARE able to do this, for a couple of months or more, whatever it takes. We DON’T have a choice! Be well, keep up your spirits, and keep sending out lots of love. Feel OUR love, and our arms, wrapped around you all.
Heather & Jim McGroarty,
Litchfield