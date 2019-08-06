Thank you for Tour success
To the Editor,
The 67th Litchfield Open House & Garden Tour sponsored by The Litchfield Aid of the Connecticut Junior Republic took place on July 12 and 13, and was an unprecedented success, with ten beautiful homes and gardens, representing 300 years of architecture — all within the historic Litchfield Borough. The event kicked off with a very well attended preview tour and party, and continued the next day with the Litchfield Open House & Garden Tour. The two-day benefit attracted more than 1,200 visitors to the Town of Litchfield, with many taking time to enjoy its shops, restaurants and other attractions.
This historic event not only celebrated Litchfield’s 300th anniversary, but also raised record-breaking funds of more than $230,000. All of the net proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Junior Republic, and support the residential, educational, and community programs and services provided by CJR in 11 communities throughout Connecticut.
Planning for this event began more than two years ago, and inspired the extensive participation of Aid members, as well as significant numbers of Litchfield County residents, who deserve our heartfelt thanks for their time, creativity and dedication, all of which contributed to the success of this special event. Litchfield is, indeed, celebrating a true sense of community pride this 300th year.
We thank all of our individual and business sponsors for their outstanding contributions, the homeowners who so generously offered their beautiful homes and gardens for public viewing, and all of the volunteers who expertly guided Tour attendees through those amazing residences.
We salute all of the vendors who afforded The Aid provisions of food and spirits in connection with the Preview Party, the Woodruff Carriage House hospitality location, and the Litchfield Green, most at discounted rates, or gratis.
The Aid also extends its gratitude to the Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory, for again gracing an Aid event with talented dancers. Our volunteer Historic Performers aptly added a special reminder of the important figures who lived and worked in Litchfield during its 300 year history. Costumed through the generosity of The Warner Theatre, our roving performers were well suited to play their parts. And a thank you to the owners of the antique automobiles who graced the tour with their beautiful show cars.
More evidence of how this community supports our Tercentennial celebrations, came in the form of a grant from The Seherr-Thoss Foundation to The Litchfield Aid.
From the bottom of our hearts, we express special gratitude to Deborah and Declan Murphy, our Honorary Committee Chairpersons, for making the success of this event possible through their fundraising leadership, and to Honorary Committee Members for their signifcant financial support.
Finally, The Litchfield Aid extends its thanks to all who visited our special town and encountered the living history that those of us who are fortunate enough to reside here experience every day. We hope you will return!
Litchfield BOS meetings
To the Editor,
I received a copy of Diane Gillman’s opinion letter and found an error in the dates of the Litchfield BOS meetings. They are held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Otherwise, as a concerned taxpayer attending many of these meetings, I completely agree with her evaluation of the crowded conditions and inaudible discussion at some of the meetings. A large venue should be considered.
Anne Haas
Bantam Borough