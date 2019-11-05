A thank you
To the Editor:
Little Britches would like to thank its sponsors for making our 40th Anniversary Horse Show a resounding success. The event, was held Oct. 5 at Steep Rock Preserve, Washington Depot.
The generous support of the Olde Crabs Hockey Club, the Permobil Foundation, Eversource, the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation’s Marion Isabell Coe Fund and 62 volunteers including eight teens from the Westover School made it possible for Little Britches to host an event highlighting the confidence and skills our riders have gained through our therapeutic riding program. We also thank our judges: Jonnie Edwards, Sarah Dalton-Morris, and Liz Webb of Nonnewaug High School; the Washington Ambulance Association, and the Steep Rock Association for making their equestrian area available to us.
Nearly 60 riders demonstrated their skills; some performed therapy exercises while others rode an obstacle course, and our most advanced riders took part in a dressage demonstration. Ribbons were presented and long-time rider Kayla Ireland was honored with the Founder’s Award to recognize her outstanding work as a volunteer and Little Britches ambassador.
Founded in 1979 by Peg Sweeney and Betty Lou McColgin, Little Britches aims to change the lives of people with disabilities using the movement of the horse. We currently operate at Tophet Road Farm, a private farm in Roxbury, Connecticut, where we serve approximately 80 individuals per week from 29 towns in the tri-county area. Little Britches provides an opportunity for our students to participate in a sport; they are no longer spectators sitting on the sidelines. They are riders in the center of the ring — they become the sports stars. Little Britches could not do the work we do without the help of corporate and private donors, and with gratitude for their support we look forward to continuing our mission in the years to come. For more information, contact: Marcye Britt, mcbritt2@charter.net/ 203-228-4737
Marcye Britt,
Roxbury