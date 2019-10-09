Litchfield (06759)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 59F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.